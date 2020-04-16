Baker: Residents can expect decision on extending statewide stay-at-home advisory, school closures in near future

BOSTON (WHDH) - With the coronavirus pandemic worsening each day, Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday that residents can expect a decision on extending school closures, as well as the statewide stay-at-home advisory, in the near future.

RELATED: Mass. now ranks among states with most coronavirus deaths after hitting grim milestone

In late March, Baker extended the stay-at-home advisory through May 4 and ordered all schools to remain closed until May 4 as well.

When asked Thursday about the future of the school year, Baker simply said, “We’ll make a decision about schools sometime soon.”

Prior to Baker’s State House news conference, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that he was extending his state’s stay-at-home advisory until May 15.

Baker told reporters that he “isn’t ready” to make that sort of announcement until he takes part in a conference call with President Trump on Thursday afternoon.

Baker was also asked about when fans can expect the Bruins, Red Sox, and Celtics to return to action.

RELATED: Mass. health officials release town-by-town breakdown of coronavirus cases

“I’m not really thinking about pro sports at the moment,” Baker said. “I’m thinking about the surge, hospital capacity, and I’m thinking about field hospitals and COVID-19 specialized facilities.”

Baker added that he was “sure at some point” discussions on sports returning without fans would be held amongst state officials.

The governor also expressed concern over Bay State hospitals seeing an increase in coronavirus patients who are in “very rough shape.”

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)