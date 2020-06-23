Baker reveals redevelopment plans for former Boston State Hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday revealed redevelopment plans for the final property parcel at the former Boston State Hospital in Mattapan.

Primary Corporation, a minority business enterprise, plans to develop 367 residential units on the 10-acre parcel. Eighty-two units will be ownership units, 121 will be affordable units, and 42 units will be designated for seniors.

The proposal also includes plans for non-residential components, including food amenities, a farming initiative connected with the Clark-Cooper Community Gardens, a daycare, and a shuttle bus to the Forest Hills MBTA Station.

“We are pleased to announce the official selection of Primary Corporation and Toll Brothers to develop the final remaining parcel at the Boston State Hospital property,” Baker said. “By working collaboratively with our partners at the state and local level and selecting a developer with a strong minority and women-owned business commitment, we are helping increase housing options and community accommodations while promoting economic growth and opportunity here in Mattapan.”

Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito added, “Our Administration is committed to working closely with local leaders across Massachusetts to promote community-centric development that helps maintain our high quality of life.”

Primary Corporation was unanimously recommended by the Boston State Hospital Citizens Advisory Committee following a competitive procurement process that included several proposals.

Construction-related activities on the site are expected to begin in 2021 and conclude in spring 2024.

Boston State Hospital was closed in 1979 and the advisory committee was formed in the 1980s to support the redevelopment of the property.

