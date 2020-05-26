Baker says coronavirus surge is ‘behind us,’ announces Boston field hospital will no longer accept COVID-19 patients

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday said the coronavirus surge is now “behind us” before announcing that Boston Hope Medical Center will no longer be accepting new COVID-19 patients because hospitalizations in the city have been on the decline.

The average positive coronavirus test rate has dropped to nine percent and it has remained the same for about a week, with hospitalizations falling to 2,179, according to Baker.

“With Phase 1 of the reopening now underway and more sectors of our economy slowly reopening, this data indicates that we are trending in the right direction,” Baker said during a news conference at the State House.

Baker credited the public for their willingness to wear masks and practice social distancing while the state worked to fight back against the virus.

“We all have a responsibility to continue doing these things,” Baker said. “The science on this is pretty clear. These things done together are highly effective. This is how we will continue to fight the virus and at the same time reopen responsibly.”

Baker also announced that makeshift field hospitals across the state have started to close because Massachusetts has made it past the surge phase of the pandemic.

“Preparing for and dealing with the surge, which is something that thanks to a lot of work by a lot of people, is now behind us,” Baker said. “The field hospitals that we set up around the state to add beds and reduce the strain on hospitals have begun to close.”

Boston Hope Medical Center — a 1,000-bed field hospital that was opened at the Boston Convention Center on April 10 — will no longer be accepting new admissions.

“Treating patients at this alternative site is no longer necessary,” Baker said. “However, this facility will remain in place until all existing patients are safely discharged.”

Baker added that the beds at the facility will remain in place throughout the summer in case they are needed.

Baker also noted that testing capacity is being ramped up in Lawrence, where there were nearly 3,000 coronavirus cases reported last week.

