Baker: Children ages 12 to 15 will be able to get vaccinated

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - BOSTON (AP) — Children ages 12 through 15 will be able to start receiving Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shots in Massachusetts as soon as Thursday, Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday.

The step to begin delivering shots into the arms of the 400,000 Massachusetts residents in that age group was pending a final OK from federal officials.

The young people will be able to book appointments or use walk-up access to get the shot, Baker said.

“We want to make sure that we get everybody eligible to be vaccinated, vaccinated,” the Republican said.

Baker made the comments after touring a Norwood facility of Moderna, which is also seeking permission to offer a COVID-19 vaccine to 12- to 15-year-olds.

Baker said the administration is seeking input from pediatricians and primary care physicians and said regional health collaboratives will also play a role in delivering shots to young people.

The Food and Drug Administration this week cleared the expanded use of the Pfizer vaccine shots, citing evidence the shots worked as well in those 12 to 15 years old as those 16 and older. States were still waiting for Wednesday’s recommendations from advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Pfizer is not the only company seeking to lower the age limit for its vaccine.

Moderna recently said preliminary results from its study in 12- to 17-year-olds show strong protection and no serious side effects — data the FDA will need to scrutinize.

Also Wednesday, Baker said the administration is working on a program that would let employers in Massachusetts book or host vaccine clinics for their workers.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)