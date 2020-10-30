Count Gov. Charlie Baker among the more than 2 million Massachusetts residents who have already voted in the 2020 election.

The Republican governor told the News Service on Friday morning that he voted by mail, joining the more than 1.27 million registered voters in the state who have taken advantage of the new expanded vote-by-mail option so far.

“I mailed it in,” Baker said.

Friday was the last day for early, in-person voting in Massachusetts, but ballots can continue to be mailed in and counted, as long as they are postmarked by next Tuesday and received by local clerks by 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6.

Secretary of State William Galvin’s office said Thursday in its daily update that nearly 44 percent of all registered voters have already cast their ballots, and turnout is now equal to 62.4 percent of the total ballots cast in the 2016 elections.

Galvin has said he expects the state to set a record for turnout this year, which would mean more than 3.37 million people will vote.

“That makes me think Election Day may be a little less bustling than it otherwise would be, which is a good thing,” Baker said.

In the governor’s hometown of Swampscott, more than 61 percent of the coastal town’s 11,800 voters requested an early ballot and over 90 percent of them, or 6,533 ballots, have been returned, including 3,372 by mail.

Baker’s polling place is located directly across the street from his house, but he said two weeks ago he had not decided whether he would vote in person on Election Day, in person during the early voting period, or by mail.

The governor has not said how he voted in the presidential election, but said he would not vote for President Donald Trump.

He has also endorsed Republican Kevin O’Connor for Senate, and came out against the ranked-choice ballot question.

