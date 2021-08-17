BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker announced Tuesday that Massachusetts is ready to assist Afghan refugees following Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.

Videos have been circulating of refugees clinging onto U.S. military planes in Kabul in a desperate bid to flee their home country.

“Massachusetts is ready to assist Afghan refugees seeking safety and peace in America,” Baker wrote in a tweet.

On Monday, President Joe Biden called the anguish of trapped Afghan civilians “gut-wrenching” and conceded the Taliban had achieved a much faster takeover of the country than his administration had expected.

However, he said he stood “squarely behind my decision” to finally withdraw U.S. combat forces.

Baker issued a statement that read, “The mismanagement that led to the catastrophe unfolding in Afghanistan has needlessly endangered Americans and our allies. I am deeply thankful for the men and women who have fought to protect the homeland and pray for the safety of all those now serving.”

