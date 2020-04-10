Baker says Mass. ‘still on upward slope’ of coronavirus pandemic, advises all residents to wear masks in public

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker said Friday that statistical models indicate Massachusetts is “still on the upward slope” of the coronavirus pandemic before he advised all residents to wear a mask in public until further notice.

“We’ve estimated the impact of the surge based on modeling that’s based largely on Wuhan, China,” Baker explained during a news conference at the State House. “So much depends on how much everyone stays home, practices good personal hygiene, and keeps their distance. Our models suggest that Massachusetts will hit surge sometime between today, April 10, and April 20.”

Baker added that the peak will likely hit on or around April 20 and he estimated that there would be about 2,500 new coronavirus cases each day.

On Thursday, 2,100 new confirmed cases were reported in the Bay State. The significant jump marked the largest day-to-day increase since the start of the outbreak.

“If we do not see a flattening in the daily cases and new hospitalizations, we may need to make some adjustments in our planning and we will,” Baker said. “At this time, we see evidence that we’re still on the upward slope of this pandemic.”

Baker noted that nearly 30 percent of coronavirus testing returned positive results each day this week. He added that the continued growth in fatalities was alarming.

Despite the spike in numbers, Baker said that he believes social distancing, staying home, and keeping non-essential businesses closed are the best weapons to combat the “insidious disease.”

“Please stay home, and only go out if you absolutely have to,” Baker said. “We urge you to remember to maintain social distancing guidelines.”

Baker also issued a Department of Public Health advisory, asking all residents to wear a mask or face covering while out in public if they cannot safely socially distance.

“This protects you from others and protects others from you,” Baker said. “For example, we advise people to cover their faces, especially in grocery stores and pharmacies.

Baker said that it was OK for residents to take a walk or go for a run but stressed that group gatherings to play sports, trips to the beach, and backyard barbeques are absolutely unacceptable.

“If you have to go out, do what you have to do and go home. That’s it,” Baker said.

The state is working to make thousands of more beds available at hospitals across the Commonwealth, Baker said.

Field hospitals have also been built in Worcester and Boston.

