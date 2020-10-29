Baker says state better prepared to handle coronavirus as cases spike

BOSTON (WHDH) - Despite a spike in COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker says the state is more equip to handle the virus than it was in the spring.

Wednesday marked the fifth straight day of new cases being above the 1,000 mark in the Bay State.

The Department of Public Health reported 1,137 newly confirmed cases with a test positivity rate of 6.1 percent

Baker said that the state is better prepared to handle these cases than it was when the virus first broke out.

“The biggest difference is better data, better information, much more testing and tracing capacity, and a healthcare system that is far more knowledgeable about dealing with this than they were then,” he explained.

A total of 150,498 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts, with 9,700 confirmed virus-related deaths.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)