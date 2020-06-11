Baker says there ‘needs to be more’ police transparency, accountability in Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday said his administration plans to file new legislation that would increase police accountability and transparency in the Commonwealth.

“I hope everybody at this point understands that there needs to be more transparency and accountability around law enforcement,” Baker said during a news conference that followed a tour of the Greater Boston Food Bank. “I say that as somebody who is a big believer in and a supporter of the law enforcement community.”

Baker’s remarks come three weeks after George Floyd, a black man, died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on the back of his kneck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest on Memorial Day. Floyd had been suspected of using a counterfeit $20 bill.

Baker noted that the vast majority of law enforcement officers “live up to the oath that they swear,” but also said that there is a need for checks and balances after referencing the recent state police overtime scandal.

“I do believe that what we’re going to file will do what I believe a lot of people want to see done, which is to create a process that creates more transparency and accountability so that the law enforcement officers who are doing the right thing get the right training and the opportunity to continue to protect and serve their communities,” Baker said. “But there also has to be a very fundamental and explicit process to deal with those who don’t.”

Derek Chauvin is facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection with Floyd’s death.

Since Floyd’s death, there has been an increase in nationwide calls for defunding police departments.

