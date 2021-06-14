Pandemic-era livestreams of Gov. Charlie Baker’s press conferences will occur at a less frequent rate, a Baker spokesperson told the News Service, cutting down the use of a tool that provided reporters and the public with access to updates from the state’s top executive through the click of a mouse.

The livestreams are not stopping altogether, the spokesperson said Thursday, “but they probably won’t be as frequent.”

Asked for additional comment Monday morning, the governor’s office said the administration will continue to livestream certain events, just not every single one.

A Baker press conference scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Monday at Bridgewater State University, for example, will not be livestreamed to the government’s website and a press conference on rapid reemployment at Roxbury Community College last week was also not streamed, though a number of TV cameras were present.

The governor’s office has ended a pandemic-era pool requirement for TV stations and still photographers where by only one of each was allowed at press conferences.

The spokesperson pointed to livestreams on TV station websites a way people could try to access the governor’s updates.

Local, state and federal government officials embraced technology during the pandemic to facilitate public business and keep people informed.

Lawmakers this week are working through legislation that would extend remote public meetings past Tuesday when the state of emergency ends and the language allowing them expires.

Baker held frequent press conferences during the state of emergency that were streamed and broadcast on television.

As infections declined and vaccinations increased, the frequency of his public COVID-19 updates also dropped and Baker has worked virus updates into his press conferences on non-virus matters.

(Copyright (c) 2021 State House News Service.