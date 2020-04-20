Baker seeing how COVID-19 surge plays out before making decision on possible stay-at-home advisory extension

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker told 7NEWS Monday that the state needs to see how the COVID-19 surge plays out before making a decision on possibly extending the stay-at-home advisory.

“One of the things about the coronavirus that we all need to keep in mind is that no one’s ever dealt with it before, so it’s important not to make assumptions about what might or might not happen and to really let the facts on the ground as they play out determine your decision making,” Baker said after being asked about a potential advisory extension.

In late March, Baker extended the stay-at-home advisory through May 4. He says officials will keep tracking data and talking to people in the public health field before making any further decisions.

“We have to recognize and understand that the surge is not something any of us can control,” Baker said. “We literally just have to manage our way through it, make sure we take care of everybody dealing with COVID, make sure we take care of people who have other issues that the healthcare system needs to take care of, and to play that hand as it works itself forward.”

Baker added that a decision about extending school closures will be made soon.

Currently, schools in the Bay State are closed until May 4. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu announced last week that schools in the Granite State would continue remote learning through the end of the school year.

“As much as people would like to see an opportunity for kids to sort of finish the year and deal with some of the issues that were created by the abrupt departure about a month ago, I think people need to be really comfortable that it can be done safely,” Baker said. “If we don’t think it can be done safely, then, obviously, we would act accordingly.”

Baker added that his administration has been in touch with school and town leaders as they work to come to a final decision.

