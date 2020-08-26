With the Republican Party officially nominating President Donald Trump for re-election this week, Gov. Charlie Baker said he has not been invited to take part in the virtual or in-person festivities surrounding the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, and has plenty to do at home to occupy his attention.

“Honestly, I’m a lot more focused on what’s going on in Massachusetts right now,” Baker said Tuesday, during a press conference at the WheelWorks bike shop in Belmont.

He listed ongoing work dealing with COVID-19 and the economy, the state budget, and the return to school for elementary, secondary and college students.

“And by the way, of course the Bruins and the Celtics are both in the playoffs,” he said. Baker, who has never supported Trump, described himself as a member of the “pragmatic and practical Republican Party.”

“I certainly think there are many colleagues of mine and state and federal government, and local government, who fall in the same category,” he said.

One of the things Baker said he would like to see come out of Washington is a deal before the November election on a stimulus package for states that would also help pay for enhance unemployment benefits.

Trump extended the enhanced jobless benefits at $300 a month, cutting by half the amount provided for by the CARES Act earlier in the pandemic.

“I sure wish they would get around to doing something, and I put this on both parties, with respect to creating a relief package to deal with the unemployment, the extension of the unemployment benefits for people, and the stimulus for state and local government,” Baker said.

The Democrat-controlled House has passed a $3 trillion relief bill that included $500 billion for states, but Senate Republicans proposed a smaller $1 trillion package.

“I really hope at some point before we get to the election they come back and do this because a lot of people made a lot of commitments around this and I would really like to see them follow through and execute on it,” the governor said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 State House News Service.