Baker set to announce return of fans to large venues, including Fenway Park, TD Garden

Today at Fenway Park, thousands of people will show up with an appointment to get vaccinated from COVID-19.

But soon and for the first time since the fall of 2019, the iconic venue will be able to welcome fans to watch baseball.

Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday plans to announce that large venues that accommodate more than 5,000 people will be able to reopen at a reduced capacity beginning March 22, according to a senior administration official. The plan was first reported by the Boston Globe.

Baker is testifying Thursday morning before a legislative oversight committee exploring his much-criticized COVID-19 vaccine program, but has a 1 p.m. event planned in Salem at the Ledger Restaurant and Bar where he plans to make the announcement.

The progress in the state’s economic reopening reflects improving infection rates, with steep declines in both new cases and hospitalizations since a post-holiday peak in January. The positive test rate in Massachusetts fell below 2 percent this week for the first time since October, and currently sits at 1.89 percent.

Large venues were put in the fourth and final phase of the state’s reopening strategy, which was dependent on a vaccine being available.

