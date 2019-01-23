Baker shows support for safety on the road

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker showed his support Wednesday for safety on the road.

He hosted a “Day of Action” for road safety at the State House.

The event celebrated new legislation that supports highway safety, including new hands-free driving restrictions.

The day became emotional as one woman spoke about her sister’s death due to a driver who was texting.

“At 16, I lost my 18-year-old sister, Merritt, to four seconds of texting because a young driver was not focusing on the road, because a young driver was holding a phone in his hand and looking down,” the woman said.

Baker says the legislation also introduces new restrictions for impaired driving.

He says he hopes to sign it into law soon.

