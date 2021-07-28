Simulcast centers in Massachusetts that take bets on out-of-state races may continue operations for another year and the state’s horse racing laws have also been extended under a bill (H 3976) signed by Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday.

The statute extends the simulcast and horse racing laws for another year, or until July 31, 2021, which is the last day of formal sessions under internal rules established for the 2021-2022 legislative session.

Casinos for years have been spinning off millions of dollars into a state Race Horse Development Fund, but the thoroughbred racing industry has died in Massachusetts, and all that remains is standardbred or harness racing conducted at a track located at Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville.

In 2020, purses for the 68 days of live standardbred races totaled more than $6.8 million, the industry employed more than 1,500 people, more than $1.4 million went towards breeding and gamblers bet more than $551,000 on standardbred races here, according to the Harness Horseman’s Association of New England and Standardbred Owners of Massachusetts.

As the Legislature has continued to extend simulcast and racing laws one year at a time, a bill that would create a new system for sector licensure and oversight, and possibly revive the struggling racing industry here, has not emerged despite claims that the proposal was mostly complete.

Simulcast centers, including former racetracks, are among the stakeholders interested in securing sports wagering rights if a legalization bill passes.

