Baker signs bill allowing restaurants to include beer, wine with takeout and delivery orders

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill on Friday allowing Massachusetts restaurants to include beer and wine with takeout and delivery orders during the coronavirus outbreak.

The bill emphasizes that sales to people under 21 are not permitted and it requires those delivering orders to verify that the recipient is 21 or older.

Alcohol sales must be placed no later than an hour before the establishment is licensed to sell alcohol or midnight, whichever time is earlier.

Customers are limited to 192 ounces of malt beverage and 1.5 liters of wine per transaction.

Baker initially proposed the option of restaurants selling alcohol as part of his pandemic relief bill.

Lawmakers say including alcohol deliveries could help drive customers to the struggling restaurants.

Baker also signed an order that pushes the tax-filing deadline to July 15.

