Baker signs bill banning all non-essential evictions, foreclosures during coronavirus crisis

BOSTON (WHDH) - A bill banning all non-essential evictions and foreclosures during the coronavirus crisis was signed into law by Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday.

The new law provides mortgage borrowers with forbearance options and protects tenants from late fees for about four months.

Residents will still have to pay their bills; however, they will not be penalized for late payments.

Landlords may not charge fees or report nonpayment to credit agencies so long as the tenant provides proof that the virus has impacted their income within 30 days of the missed rent.

It also prohibits all non-essential evictions for small businesses.

