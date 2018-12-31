Republican Gov. Charlie Baker celebrates with supporters during an election night rally Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

BOSTON (WHDH/AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill Monday morning that extends unemployment benefits for locked-out workers in Massachusetts.

National Grid workers who are amid a monthslong walkout were in favor of this legislation as the company and the Steelworkers union work on an agreement.

Baker says he urges “both National Grid and the Steelworkers union to swiftly reach consensus so that utility customers can receive the level of service and safety they deserve.”

The company and the union have recently been signaling a breakthrough might be in sight. Both sides had hoped to end the six-month lockout by Dec. 28.

