The spouses and children of Boston firefighters killed in the line of duty will be able to keep their city health insurance, under a bill signed Thursday by Gov. Charlie Baker.

Baker signed the legislation (S 1483) Thursday morning, nine days after the bill filed by Sen. Nick Collins of South Boston was enacted by the House and Senate on June 2.

The new law allows a surviving spouse of a Boston firefighter who is killed or died from injuries sustained on the job to keep their health insurance. It also requires the city to pay at least 50 percent of the premium.

The law applies to dependent children up the age of 26 as well.

