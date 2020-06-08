Baker signs new COVID-19 data bill

A bill that would increase the amount of statewide, publicly available data related to the pandemic has been signed into law by the governor.

The new law requires the Department of Public Health to compile, collect and issue daily online reports on the number of people tested for COVID-19, positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths along with information about gender, race, ethnicity, occupation, disability, age and primary language.

The state already releases daily reports that include much of that information.

The law requires that the daily reports include demographic information from municipalities and counties with more than 25 positive cases, elder care facilities, as well as state and county correctional facilities.

The new law also creates a task force to study the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on communities of color and make policy recommendations about how to address the disparities.

The task force is required to submit an interim report by June 30 with a final report August 1.

Baker signed the bill Sunday night.

