BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker signed new restrictions on tobacco sales into law Friday.

People will now have to be 21 years old to buy tobacco products.

In addition, pharmacies will be banned from selling tobacco products, and e-cigarettes cannot be used in places where smoking is not allowed.

The new rules go into effect Monday, Dec. 31.

