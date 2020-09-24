Baker signs order activating National Guard in anticipation of protests

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker is ready to activate members of the Massachusetts National Guard in case protests erupt and get out of hand following the announcement that officers won’t be charged for the death of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky.

The order was signed on Thursday and would activate 1,000 members of the Guard to cities and towns if assistance is needed “to protect opportunities” to while protesters “exercise first amendment rights,” officials said in a statement.

The National Guard would also help “to maintain public safety during large scale events,” according to a spokesman from the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.

