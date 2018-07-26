Baker signs overdue state budget, announces vetoes

BOSTON (AP) – Nearly one month into the state’s new fiscal year, Massachusetts finally has a budget.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker signed the nearly $42 billion spending package into law on Thursday, ending the state’s status as the only one in the nation without a permanent budget in place.

Baker vetoed nearly $50 million in spending from the plan. He also rejected a proposed pilot plan to discount tolls for motorists who commute during off-peak hours.

The state’s fiscal year began on July 1 but lawmakers did not agree on a budget until 18 days later.

By signing the plan on Thursday, Baker is giving the Democratic-controlled Legislature a few more days to consider any veto overrides. He could have waited until Saturday to sign the budget.

The Legislature ends formal sessions for the year on Tuesday.

