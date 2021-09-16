BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts officials have been discussing implementing a statewide system to verify a person’s COVID-19 vaccination status, according to Gov. Charlie Baker.

Baker on Thursday told WGBH News Radio that his administration has had talks with jurisdictions that already have their own “vax ID” in place.

“Getting to the point where there’s a relatively simple process for people to credential the fact that they’ve been vaccinated will be important for a whole bunch of reasons,” Baker said while speaking with Boston Public Radio host Jim Braude.

Baker added that his administration is currently working through how a vaccination identification system would work in Massachusetts.

New York’s Excelsior Pass Program, which was rolled out earlier this year, allows people to present validation of a current negative COVID-19 test result or vaccination status.

Baker’s stance on vaccine passports appears to have changed since April when he repeatedly said “no” when asked about planning for vaccine credentials

