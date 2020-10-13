Baker: State in ‘strong position’ for next phase of virus

With daily case COVID-19 counts, average positivity rates and hospitalizations higher than they were during a summer lull, Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday outlined progress the state has made over the past nine months “to prevent silent spread” of the highly contagious coronavirus and to prepare for a fall uptick in virus activity.

“Over the past few weeks we started to see an increase in the number of COVID cases here and across the country and in many other countries,” Baker said at a State House press conference. “For months, public health experts have forecasted this increase.”

Massachusetts has built a “massive infrastructure to respond to this pandemic,” Baker said, leaving the state “in a strong position to be prepared for what comes next.”

Baker said the state will be able to rapidly expand hospital capacity if necessary, and that there are sufficient personal protective equipment supplies to meet the needs of health care and human service providers.

The preparations, Baker said, “are of little use without the people of Massachusetts continuing to do their part.”

He urged continued vigilance against the virus, “especially as we all move from our backyards to our living rooms and our family rooms” as the weather gets colder.

“Household spread. Intergenerational spread. Expect to hear these terms a lot this fall,” Baker said. “We all have a role to play here, and it doesn’t end when we come home from work or the supermarket.”

