BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts has reached its goal of fully vaccinating 4.1 million residents against the coronavirus, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Tuesday.

“Today, we have hit our administration’s goal of fully vaccinating 4.1 M residents,” Baker wrote on Twitter. “This is thanks to the hard work of health care workers and vaccine clinic volunteers, and to the people of MA for getting vaccinated.”

The state’s population is about 6.9 million, according to the Census Bureau.

Baker’s announcement came on the same day the White House acknowledged that President Joe Biden will fall short of reaching his goal of vaccinating 70% of all American adults with at least one shot by the Fourth of July.

Massachusetts has been closing its mass vaccination sites in favor of smaller, more targeted vaccination clinics. There are still about 900 locations in the state to get a shot.

Baker has said that variants, including the delta variant, now pose the greatest risk to the state.

The Hynes Convention Center in Boston is ending vaccination efforts on Tuesday; the Natick Mall site is closing Wednesday; and the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston is closing on Sunday.

The mass vaccination clinic at Gillette Stadium has already closed.

