Baker: State was prepared for winter ‘wallop’ thanks to accurate forecast

BOSTON (WHDH) - An accurate weather forecast leading up to the first major winter storm of the season helped Massachusetts sufficiently prepare for Thursday’s winter “wallop,” Gov. Charlie Baker said.

“I just need to give the kudos to the weather folks. We certainly let them know it when they get it wrong but this time they pretty much got it right and I think that made a big difference,” Baker told 7NEWS. “The storm — for the most part — started when people thought it was going to start…It delivered pretty much the wallop that everybody thought it was going to deliver.”

The governor added that the timing of the storm “made it a lot easier” to stage crews around the roadways, public transportation, and utility outages.

Baker noted that crews did a great job clearing snow from streets across the state and that utility crews quickly took care of about 4,000 outages during the height of the storm.

A possible flash freeze across communities east of Route 128 on Thursday afternoon into the evening remains a major concern, according to Baker.

“The roads will be plowed, they will look good, but that flash freeze could mean that they will be very icy and potentially dangerous,” Baker said. “People need to be careful out there.”

Baker also reminded Bay Staters to thoroughly clear snow off their cars before heading out onto the roadways.

At least a foot of snow fell in many towns and cities.

