Baker submits initial vaccine order as new coronavirus cases spike

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker submitted his initial COVID-19 vaccine order to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday, one day after Massachusetts set a new-single day high for newly confirmed coronavirus cases.

The federal government has allocated Massachusetts 59,475 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for the first shipment that is part of 300,000 doses that the CDC is expected to send the Commonwealth by the end of December, according news release issued by Baker’s office.

The first allotment of 300,000 COVID vaccines will be for the first dose of a two-dose regimen.

Baker noted that his administration has been working with the COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Group to prepare for a “safe, equitable, and efficient” distribution that is based on the guidance of top health experts.

The governor said he would announced additional information on vaccination prioritization next week.

Earlier this week, an influential government advisory panel said health care workers and nursing home residents should be at the front of the line when the first coronavirus vaccine shots become available.

Since Wednesday, Massachusetts has recorded 16,282 new coronavirus cases, 6,477 of which were announced on Thursday — the most in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic.

