Baker terminates state of emergency that was declared after Merrimack Valley gas disaster

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday announced he has terminated the state of emergency that was declared following the deadly Merrimack Valley gas disaster in 2018.

The state of emergency went into effect on Sept. 14, one day after a series of fires and explosions damaged more than 100 structures in Lawrence, Andover, and North Andover. One person died and dozens were injured.

Although the state of emergency is no longer in effect, Department of Public Utilities Chairman Matthew Nelson says the state will continue to ensure the safety of residents and businesses through rigorous oversight and inspections of natural gas companies and infrastructure.

“The termination of the State of Emergency is an important milestone in the Commonwealth’s recovery from the tragic gas incident in the Merrimack Valley,” Nelson said in a news release. “Under Governor Baker’s leadership, we remain committed to supporting the impacted communities and to continually working to ensure the safety of the public and the gas pipeline system.”

Earlier this year, Columbia Gas was ordered to pay a $53 million criminal fine for causing the natural gas explosions after pleading guilty in federal court.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey has since reached a $56 million settlement with the utility company, which will provide financial relief that will help approximately 26,000 low-income customers across the company’s three service territories by wiping out nearly $15 million in accumulated debt on their gas bills.

The remaining funds will be devoted to the Merrimack Valley for clean energy programs and grants for homeowners, tenants, businesses, and municipalities.

