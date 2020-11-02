Baker to announce new executive orders on reopening process amid surge in COVID cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday plans to announce new executive orders affecting Massachusetts’ reopening process due to recent increases in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, are slated to discuss the new measures at a 1:30 p.m. news conference at the State House.

There were 2,431 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus reported over the weekend as new daily cases continue to exceed 1,000. There were also 38 newly reported deaths.

Despite the spike in new cases, Baker said last week that the state is now better equipped to handle the resurgence than it was when it first emerged in the spring.

A total of 155,660 cases and 9,788 deaths have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

