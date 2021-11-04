BOSTON (WHDH) - With children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old now eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Gov. Charlie Baker and his administration have devised plans to administer doses to kids in the Bay State.

Baker is set to announce those plans Thursday alongside Department of Public Health Acting Commissioner Margret Cooke and medical professionals.

This comes after kid-sized doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine cleared two final hurdles Tuesday — a recommendation from CDC advisers, followed by a green light from Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Cambridge Health Alliance Dr. Jessamyn Blau says the healthcare provider already has 3,000 of the kid-sized doses.

“It’s a little bit trickier this time because the dose is different, so it’s a third of the dose that adults received so there’s some nurse training involved, making sure we have all of our processes in place to make sure everything goes smoothly,” she said.

Blau added that the state has been working with health systems to make sure they have doses on hand for kids in the newly eligible age group.

CHA plans to distribute those shots between now and Monday, starting at their Somerville location.

Blau says that CHA will take their time to make sure they’re doing everything right.

“How to administer the shot safely, make sure all of our scheduling protocols are in place,” she said. “One of the things that’s really important to us is making sure that all our patients have equal access to scheduling.”

Families can also sign up to get their kids vaccinated at Walgreens and CVS.

