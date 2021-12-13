BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to announce a new testing initiative Monday as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Massachusetts.

The announcement will come days after state health officials announced the first case of the omicron variant in the Bay State.

It also comes as Salem has announced it was enacting an indoor mask mandate for public buildings.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates on COVID-19 in Massachusetts.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)