BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday announced that he will deliver his annual State of the Commonwealth address later this month.

Baker’s speech will be held virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic but it will be broadcast live from the State House.

The event is slated to be held on Jan. 26 at 7 p.m.

