YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday will hold hold a ceremonial signing for Nero’s Law on the four-year anniversary of Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon’s death.

Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito will join Secretary of Public Safety and Security Terrence Reidy, legislators, and public safety personnel for a special signing of a bill allowing humane transportation of police dogs injured in the line of duty.

Under the law, any K9 injured in the line of duty can be treated and transported by emergency medical personnel.

The bill was rolled out after Gannon was killed and his K9 partner, Nero, was wounded in a confrontation with Thomas Latanowich on April 12, 2018.

Latanowich was found guilty of second-degree murder last year and sentenced to life in prison.

The ceremony is slated to be held at Yarmouth police headquarters at 12 p.m.

