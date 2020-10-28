Baker to nominate Budd, would be first Black woman to serve as chief justice of SJC

Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday morning intends to nominate Associate Justice Kimberly Budd to become the next chief justice of the Supreme Judicial Court, who if confirmed will become the first female black chief justice in the history of the top court.

Budd will be nominated to fill the vacancy left by the late Chief Justice Ralph Gants, who passed away earlier this year, according to a source in the administration.

Budd was first appointed to the Supreme Judicial Court in 2016 by Baker, and since her confirmation has authored 85 decisions. At 54 years old, she will be the youngest chief justice of the SJC in 150 years.

Before being named to the top court, Budd became a judge in 2009 when former Gov. Deval Patrick, a Democrat, nominated her for the Superior Court bench. A graduate of Georgetown University and Harvard Law School, she is also the daughter of former U.S. Attorney Wayne Budd.

The decision to elevate a sitting justice also means that Baker will get to nominate two more associate justices before the end of the year to fill Budd’s position, as well as the seat held by retiring Justice Barbara Lenk. The governor does not intend to make those nominations today.

Baker is scheduled to hold an 11:30 a.m. press conference at the State House to announce his decision to elevate Budd.

