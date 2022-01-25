Gov. Charlie Baker will preview plans to “reduce the cost of living and housing” on Tuesday night when he delivers his final State of the Commonwealth address from the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, giving him the chance to recap his first seven years in office and outline goals for his final year as governor.

Baker, a two-term Republican, opted against seeking a third term last month despite high job approval ratings and more he said he wanted to accomplish. By staying off the campaign trail, Baker said he would have the time and focus to continue to guide Massachusetts through its recovery from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baker spokeswoman Sarah Finlaw said Monday night that the governor plans to highlight ways his administration has worked with Democratic majorities in the House and Senate “to deliver bipartisan results” for Massachusetts, and will recap some of what he sees as the major accomplishments since he took office in 2015.

Baker’s televised speech to residents comes a day before the governor is preparing to unveil his final state budget proposal for the fiscal year than begins July 1, kicking off a months-long process that will stretch into the early summer. In recent weeks, Baker has also refiled legislation he has pushed over the years to overhaul how criminal suspects are declared dangerous, to rein in unauthorized and harmful distribution of sexually explicit images and videos and to reform the state’s wiretap laws.

“Governor Baker will discuss the importance of the Administration’s public safety legislation to protect survivors of domestic violence, and he will detail several new proposals to reduce the cost of living and housing for working families,” Finlaw said.

Over the past two years the COVID-19 pandemic has overshadowed much of the normal business of Beacon Hill, and Baker has drawn mixed reviews from legislators, public health officials, educators and businesses over his approach to managing through the public health crisis with a blend of statewide restrictions, mask and vaccines requirements and relief investments.

“Massachusetts has been a national leader in responding to COVID-19, and the Governor will also highlight how the Commonwealth is well-positioned to deal with the pandemic going forward,” Finlaw said.

After delivering last year’s annual address virtually from his office in the State House, this year the venue has moved to the Hynes Convention Center to allow for safe distancing, but will still have a different feel than the traditional packed audience in the House chamber. The speech starts at 7 p.m.

