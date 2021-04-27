Baker to provide update on Massachusetts’ reopening process Tuesday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday will provide an update on Massachusetts’ reopening process following President Joe Biden’s expected announcement on relaxing outdoor mask requirements.

Baker will speak alongside Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, and Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy during a 1:30 p.m. news conference at the State House.

The Baker administration is planning to discuss updated COVID-19 guidelines as neighboring New England states push toward lifting restrictions.

The Bay State entered Phase 4 of its reopening process in late March, which allowed large-capacity venues such as Fenway Park, TD Garden, and Gillette Stadium to allow fans back with a 12 percent capacity limit.

It’s not clear if Baker plans to announce a shift to Phase 4, Step 2 of the reopening plan, but the move would allow larger venues to increase capacity and establishments such as bars, beer gardens, breweries, and wineries, and amusement parks would be able to resume normal operations.

Biden plans to update the federal government’s mask guidance during a 1:15 p.m. news conference, CNN reported Monday.

