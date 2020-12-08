Baker to provide update on reopening guidance amid rise in COVID-19 cases

With the spread of COVID-19 accelerating, Gov. Charlie Baker plans Tuesday afternoon to provide an update to the reopening guidance that has governed permissible economic and other activity during this year’s pandemic.

RELATED: Mass. hospitals to curtail elective procedures amid ‘rapid increase’ in COVID-19 cases

Baker plans a 1 p.m. press conference where he will be joined by Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy.

RELATED: Officials push Baker to bring back restrictions, business leaders demand stores stay open

The update comes during the teeth of the holiday shopping season, and as the state’s hospital systems are under strain due to the sharp increases in confirmed cases since families and friends held Thanksgiving gatherings.

(Copyright (c) 2020 State House News Service.