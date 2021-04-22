Gov. Charlie Baker is starting his day – Earth Day – in the western part of the state where he plans to visit MGM Springfield and the Berkshire regional vaccination site in Pittsfield before making his way back east to mark the day focused on environmental protection.

Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito plan to join Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, Gaming Commission Chairwoman Cathy Judd-Stein and MGM executives to celebrate the casino’s green building certification.

From there, the governor will head to Pittsfield. Baker is scheduled to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts after touring the Berkshire Regional Collaborative vaccination site with Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer and other local officials.

The governor then will make his way to Framingham and the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency bunker to sign an executive order related to reducing gas emissions at state facilities.

The Framingham event is part of the administration’s Earth Day activities, which include tree plantings and other events.

