BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to be in the hot seat again over the state’s vaccine rollout, as well as its pandemic response planning.

He is scheduled to appear Tuesday before the Joint Committee on COVID-19 and Emergency Preparedness and Management for their second oversight hearing.

This hearing is focused on technology issues and disaster planning that had been in place before the public health crisis.

Baker previously met with the committee last month.

