Baker to tour Fenway vaccination operation

Gov. Charlie Baker plans to tour one of Boston’s two large COVID-19 vaccination sites Wednesday and could offer insights afterward about the outlook for a vaccine appointment call center.

The governor has said he plans to launch a call center this week and that he may have more information available Wednesday or Thursday. Older residents, newly eligible to receive the vaccine, have had difficulties scheduling appointments.

The Boston Red Sox have turned Fenway Park into a mass vaccination site and Baker plans to join team president Sam Kennedy and state Health and Human Service Secretary Marylou Sudders to tour the operation at 11 a.m.

A team official told the News Service on Tuesday that they are still working through plans for the team’s regular season. The Sox plan to host fans in limited numbers at their Florida spring training facility, but in Massachusetts they are grouped with other large entertainment venues are in Phase 4 of the state’s reopening plans, a phase contingent on vaccines.

Meanwhile, across town, the city of Boston and Roxbury Community College have invited media to tour the vaccination site at the Reggie Lewis Center at 9 a.m. before the clinic opens at noon. The tour will be led by Boston’s Health and Human Services chief Marty Martinez and Dr. Valerie Roberson, president of Roxbury Community College.

City officials say they are working to expand the number of vaccination sites to make vaccine access more equitable across neighborhoods. There are 1,080 appointments scheduled for the first five days of operations at the Reggie Lewis Center and the city plans to ramp up capacity as vaccine doses become available. This vaccination clinic “is intended for all eligible priority groups that live or work in the City of Boston, regardless of immigration status,” the city said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 State House News Service.