BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker is America’s most popular governor in America for the second year in a row.

In a study, Morning Consult asked registered voters in each state whether they approve or disapprove of their governor, and Baker received a 74% approval rating. His disapproval rating is also one of the lowest among registered voters, at 20%.

The surveys were conducted from the beginning of July of this year to the end of September, among representative samples of registered voters in each state, Morning Consult Political Intelligence said. Last year, a poll by Suffolk University and the Boston Globe also revealed that Baker had an approval rating of over 70%

Baker’s popularity is reflective of the country, where the most popular governors are Republican.

The Bay State governor is followed closely by fellow New England Republican Gov. Phil Scott of Vermont, whose approval rating was at 73% and had the lowest disapproval rate at 17%. According to Morning Consult’s data, the only Democrat in the top ten was Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky.

Beshear has a 59% approval rating, an improvement since earning 55% last quarter. His disapproval rating also improved, falling from 39% to 35%, after positive reviews from Kentucky’s Republican voters, Morning Consult said.

The most unpopular governors were Democrat Kate Brown of Oregon, and Arizona Republican Doug Ducey, with 56% and 49% disapproval ratings respectively. Both of their terms as governor expire early next year.

