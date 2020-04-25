Baker tours Hasbro facility producing 50,000 face shields a week for health care workers during pandemic

EAST LONGMEADOW, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker toured a Hasbro facility on Saturday afternoon in East Longmeadow that is now producing face shields for health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The game-making facility has shifted to producing plastic face shields for health care workers on the front lines in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Baker said the facility will able to donate 50,000 masks a week to Massachusetts and Rhode Island hospitals.

He and Bay State Congressman Richard Neal thanked the company’s CEO for their efforts to protect workers.

“This incredibly generous donation will save lives and will protect our healthcare workers,” Baker said.

He also took a moment to remind the public that hospitals are still available for care during the pandemic.

Donning a face mask and gloves, Baker addressed questions on whether his stay at home order would be extended past May 4.

He said there would have to be a drop in hospitalization rates and some rules in place for reopening and engaging in order to lift the advisory.

“May 4th was based on our assumption that we were going to be in the surge at some point in early April. The surge has been a little bit later than that,” Baker said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)