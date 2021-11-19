Gov. Charlie Baker doesn’t typically travel on Thanksgiving, but he’s sneaking in a trip to Ohio this weekend ahead of the holiday, according to his office.

The governor will be out of state beginning Friday afternoon when he departs for Cleveland on a “personal trip,” press secretary Terry MacCormack said. Baker plans to return to Massachusetts on Sunday.

While its unclear what is taking Baker to the Buckeye State, the governor has visited before while his youngest child Caroline was a student at Miami University of Ohio. She has since graduated.

(Copyright (c) 2021 State House News Service.