Baker unveils $42.7B budget with education funding overhaul

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker has unveiled his administration’s plan for revamping the state’s public school funding formula, including targeted spending increases for low-income and special education students.

The proposal was filed Wednesday in conjunction with the Republican’s $42.7 billion state budget for the fiscal year starting July 1.

The budget calls for $262 million in additional education spending in the first year. Administration officials say changes in the formula would result in a $1.1 billion increase over current spending levels by the middle of the next decade.

Several Democratic lawmakers recently filed their own bill that seeks more equitable funding for districts that educate large numbers of students from low-income and immigrant families.

The budget, which now goes to the Legislature, also proposes a tax on opioid sales paid by their manufacturers.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)