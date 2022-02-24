BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday urged Bay State residents to stay off the roads on Friday as a winter storm slams the region.

“Given the hazardous travel conditions that will be created by this storm, we are urging people to stay off the roads tomorrow if they can, especially during the morning commute,” Baker said during Thursday’s press conference.

All non-emergency state employees have been instructed to work remotely on Friday, according to Baker. The governor urged all companies to follow suit and allow their employees to work from home on Friday if possible.

A winter storm warning has been issued for the majority of the Bay State for Friday, while Bristol, Plymouth, and Barnstable counties remain under a winter storm watch.

Snow is slated to start coming down around 2 a.m. with heavy snow falling about one to two inches per hour between 4 and 10 a.m.

“Snowfall is expected to begin overnight tonight and come down at about an inch per hour across much of the state at times, especially during the morning commute,” said Baker during Thursday’s press conference.

By mid-morning, the snow is projected to mix with or change to sleet for towns and cities near and south of the Mass. Turnpike. This will then change back to snow in the mid-afternoon before tapering off in the early evening.

The majority of Mass. could get six to nine inches, while parts of Bristol and Plymouth counties could see three to six inches.

Cape Cod, the Islands, and the south coast are slated to get one to three inches of snow.

The biggest concern during the winter storm will be slick travel conditions, especially during the morning commute.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation began pre-treating the roads on Thursday night and will deploy 3,500 pieces of equipment across the state on Friday.

Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority officials are also preparing for Friday’s storm by running snow trains tonight and into Friday morning, according to Baker.

