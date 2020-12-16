Baker urges Bay Staters to stay at home, this time for snow

Gov. Charlie Baker held a press conference Wednesday to tell people to stay at home. And for the first time in a long time, it had nothing to do with COVID-19.

“We just got off a call with National Weather Service and, except for the Cape and Islands, all of Massachusetts will see at least a foot of snow,” Baker said.

For a governor whose first crisis in office had to do with snow, the winter weather update had a familiar feel as the governor urged people to stay at home if they could so that plows could clear the roads, and he encouraged businesses to let people work from home if possible.

Fortunately for snow removal crews, most people have been working from home for months. The governor also noted that the timing of the storm, which is expected to start around 11 p.m. in eastern Massachusetts, coincides with his COVID-19 stay-at-home advisory that asks people to be in their homes from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Baker said that by midnight snow could be accumulating one to two inches per hour.

“We have had a very mild fall. So we clearly haven’t had to deal with something quite like this in quite some time and I think we should all remember we should respect this kind of weather,” Baker said.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency operations center will open to monitor the response to the storm, and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation’s Highway Division is planning a full deployment of 3,800 pieces of snow-fighting equipment, and the MBTA will be clearing tracks.

Because many COVID-19 testing sites are located in drive through tents in parking lots, Baker urged people planning to get a test Thursday to call ahead.

