Baker urges Mass. residents to get flu vaccine ahead of potential second COVID-19 surge

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday urged every Massachusetts resident to get the flu vaccine this fall to prevent hospitals from getting overrun again by a potential second COVID-19 surge.

“Back in March, April, and May, we all talked about the amazing work that was being done by the folks who are a part of our healthcare community here in the Commonwealth,” Baker said while speaking at a CVS in Boston. “About a month ago, many of those same healthcare workers started talking to folks on our team about what it would mean to have the flu land at exactly the same time as a second surge for COVID-19.”

Since August, healthcare officials have been stressing the importance of getting vaccinated due to care delivery, diagnostic, and hospital capacity concerns amid the ongoing pandemic, according to Baker.

“Having the flu and a COVID-19 surge in the Commonwealth at exactly the same time would be an incredibly difficult situation for them [healthcare workers] to manage their way through,” Baker said. “They urged us to step up our game on flu vaccines.”

In late August, officials announced that the flu immunization would be required for all children 6 months of age or older who are attending child care, pre-school, kindergarten, K-12, and colleges and universities in Massachusetts.

As of this week, the state has an 81 percent positive vaccination rate for elementary school kids, but Baker said, “We can do better and we should.”

Baker stressed that getting vaccinated will give healthcare workers the “ability to do what they need to do for people here in Massachusetts through the flu season and the potential of a second surge.”

The governor also challenged those who have doubts about getting a flu shot to do so out of respect for the heroics shown by nurses and doctors throughout the pandemic.

“I would just say to all of those folks in Massachusetts who admire, respect, and appreciate the heroic work that was done by so many people in our healthcare community last spring…For them and yourselves, you should go out and get a flu vaccine this year so that you and they can feel confident as they deal with respiratory issues this fall and prepare for a possible second surge,” Baker said.

Increasing the number of people who get the vaccine could also help children stay in school during the course of the pandemic, Baker added.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, who spoke alongside Baker, said there were more than 40,000 flu cases and 6,600 deaths recorded in Massachusetts last year.

“People of all ages are affected by the flu…We strongly recommend that everyone over the age of 6 months gets a flu vaccine. Vaccines save lives,” Sudders said.

This year’s flu shot covers the four main strains seen last year, according to health officials.

Baker’s passionate plea to residents comes as the rate at which new coronavirus cases are being diagnosed continues to outpace the rate at which people are recovering.

