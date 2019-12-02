Baker urges residents to avoid driving Tuesday morning during second part of winter wallop

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker is asking residents to avoid driving during Tuesday’s morning commute as the second part of a one-two punch winter storm pounds the Bay State.

The heaviest snow is expected to fall between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m., right in the middle of the commute.

Baker said 2,700 crews will be pre-treating and clearing the roads. If people do drive, Baker said they need to exercise extreme caution.

“It’s been quite a while since we’ve had so much snow in the middle of a commute,” Baker said. “There are going to be some spots on the roads that are going to be slippery and in some cases very slippery.”

Overnight, Boston and parts of the North Shore and Worcester County are projected to get an additional 4 to 6 inches of snow prompting MBTA officials to preposition about 350 personnel in areas likely to see delays. The T has also put generators at spots where power was lost in the past and purchased new snow-removing equipment.

Snow equipment is also on standby and tree trimming has been in effect to avoid blockages on the tracks.

Trains equipped with plows will operate throughout the night to avoid snow and icy build-ups.

Despite these preparations, some commuters say that they are still concerned about delays and disruptions.

“There’s times where I’ve got to get to work, I’ve got to drop off my daughter, I have got to go pick up my son,” one commuter said. “Hopefully they improve the MBTA. That’s all I’ve got to say.”

While others say that this winter weather is just a fact of life in New England.

“I don’t think it’s going to be that bad,” one woman said. “I mean this is Boston. You get a little bit of snow, what are you going to do?”

MBTA officials will be holding a press conference later on in the evening to update the public on their winter storm efforts.

