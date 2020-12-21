Baker urges residents to call lawmakers about jobs bill

Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday encouraged people to call their state representatives and senators and urge them to wrap up negotiations on economic development legislation (S 2874 and H 4887) and advance a spending bill he recently filed with another $50 million in small business aid.

“The clock is ticking on the end of the session with respect to that, but the clock is also ticking for businesses here in the commonwealth that would benefit from those resources if we could get them across to our desk, sign them, and put them to work,” the governor said.

A Democrat-controlled conference committee co-chaired by Rep. Aaron Michlewitz of Boston and Sen. Eric Lesser of Longmeadow has been unable since late July to come up with a consensus economic development bill, and their talks also involve the future of housing production reforms and sports betting legislation.

Baker made the remarks in response to a reporter’s question, after announcing that 1,158 small businesses in Massachusetts, almost all minority-owned, would receive a total of nearly $49 million in grants to help address the toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on their finances and operations.

Four days before Christmas, Baker said he and other officials are “basically begging everyone to stay within their immediate household” for holiday celebrations because the state “simply can’t afford to have another spike, one of the largest in the United States, take place after the Christmas holiday while we’re still dealing with the spike that came from Thanksgiving.”

“We’ll have more to talk about on this soon,” he said. Baker said he’s “currently reviewing additional steps that we can take to try to minimize the impact of all this.”

“But the tools that we have available at our disposal won’t stop the virus alone,” he said. “We continue to need everyone, and I mean everyone, to think really hard about the consequences of the actions that they take throughout the rest of this holiday season.”